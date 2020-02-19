Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 21,250 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 294.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

