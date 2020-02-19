Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,161 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 411.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

