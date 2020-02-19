Cryptaur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,860.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $8,860.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00492996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $651.90 or 0.06718483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00072130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027658 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005159 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

