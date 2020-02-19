CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.22

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.22 and last traded at C$17.13, with a volume of 50448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
