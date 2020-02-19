Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Announces $0.14 Semi-Annual Dividend

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Cubic has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cubic to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Cubic stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. Cubic has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

