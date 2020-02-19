Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 454.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

