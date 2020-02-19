Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,161,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 925,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 828,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,470,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 557,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period.

FLRN stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

