Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 392 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

