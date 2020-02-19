Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,587.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $247.04 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

