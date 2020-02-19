Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Issue $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.311 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $12.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.