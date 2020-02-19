CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 39,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 178,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

