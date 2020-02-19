CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.75-3.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.34.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

