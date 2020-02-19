DAD Chain Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $310,824.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 42% against the dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00491888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.16 or 0.06216087 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00069039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001481 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

