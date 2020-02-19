DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0046

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00480841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.76 or 0.06221474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00067235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

