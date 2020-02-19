Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

