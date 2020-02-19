Danone SA (EPA:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.58 ($90.21).

A number of brokerages have commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of BN opened at €72.20 ($83.95) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €73.19 and a 200-day moving average of €75.89. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

