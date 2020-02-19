Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,426 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $164,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 60.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 46.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

