Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.11, approximately 140,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 146,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $249.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Daseke by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 121,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

