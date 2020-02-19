DATx Market Capitalization Tops $613,705.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $613,705.00 and $1.38 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.39 or 0.03032505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00235784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00150871 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

