Day & Ennis LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,496 shares of company stock worth $36,894,133 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

