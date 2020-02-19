DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.60

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 32572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

DCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

