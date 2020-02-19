DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years.

DEX opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

