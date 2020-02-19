Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC cut its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spire by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE SR opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

