Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $135.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 50.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

