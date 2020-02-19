Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 23,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.