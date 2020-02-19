Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $158.19 and a twelve month high of $214.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

