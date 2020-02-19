Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287,219 shares during the period. Par Pacific accounts for about 4.0% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Par Pacific worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

