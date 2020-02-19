Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $33,286,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,662.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 296,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $21,719,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

