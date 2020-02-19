Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes $750,000 Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. TD Ameritrade makes up approximately 0.6% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. G.Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

