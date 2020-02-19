DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $108,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 586,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 742,793 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 650,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 434,360 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 630,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 422,690 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

