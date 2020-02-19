DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 646 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,266 shares of company stock worth $4,929,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

