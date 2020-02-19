DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

