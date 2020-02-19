Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 218,528 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 116,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Lionel F. Conacher acquired 42,016 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,446 shares in the company, valued at $139,760.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,417,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,999.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,516 shares of company stock valued at $128,614. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 478,515 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

