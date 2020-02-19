Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.