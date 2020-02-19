Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €12.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €12.10 ($14.07) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.32 ($18.98).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.44 ($19.11) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.08.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

