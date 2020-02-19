Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

