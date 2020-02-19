Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $2,201.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003941 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002407 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,425,211 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

