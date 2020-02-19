Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,591 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

