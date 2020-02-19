Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,076 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.