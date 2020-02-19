Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,875 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $40,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,538,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,982,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,944,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after buying an additional 112,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,931,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,561,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

JNPR stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

