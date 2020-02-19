Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $18.52 Million Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,266 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Copa by 197.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

