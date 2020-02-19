Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 724,775 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 724,775 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $60,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Comerica Bank grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

