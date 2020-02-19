Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $51,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29.

WPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.