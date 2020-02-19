Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,074,963 Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074,963 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endo International were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Endo International PLC has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.