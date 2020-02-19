Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,130 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,130 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of AAN opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

