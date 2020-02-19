Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

FANG opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

