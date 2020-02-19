Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,604 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. 57,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,147. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

