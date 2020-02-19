Digital Gold Hits One Day Volume of $8.12 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $180,965.00 and approximately $8.12 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $50.98 or 0.00503370 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.03042774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,550 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

