Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $978,639.00 and $69.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00845630 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001881 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

