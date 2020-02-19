DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $126,566.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01131207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000813 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,575,527 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

